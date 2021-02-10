Madhya Pradesh: DGP Vivek Johri and 69 IPS officers take Covaxin shots

BHOPAL: DGP Vivek Johri and 69 IPS officers took Covaxin shots at the Police Hospital in the state capital on Wednesday.

The health department has started vaccination of frontline workers. Beneficiaries from the police department and district administration are turning up to get vaccinated, but workers from the municipal bodies are not coming forward for vaccination. On Wednesday, the DGP and other police personnel — including 69 IPS officers — got the vaccination.

The state immunisations officer, Dr Santosh Shukla, said that the frontline workers from the police department and district administration were coming for the vaccination. Earlier, fewer beneficiaries had come forward, but, from Wednesday, the vaccination percentage had increased and improved all over the state.

IAS officers, including ACS Rajesh Rajora, PS (public relations) Sheo Shekhar Shukla, PS Faiz Ahamad Kidvai and others also got vaccinated.