Bhopal

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: DGP Vivek Johri and 69 IPS officers take Covaxin shots

By Staff Reporter

Beneficiaries from the police department and district administration are turning up to get vaccinated, but workers from the municipal bodies are not coming forward for vaccination.

Director-general of police Vivek Johri being given a shot of vaccination at Protima Malik Police Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday.
Director-general of police Vivek Johri being given a shot of vaccination at Protima Malik Police Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday.
FPJ

BHOPAL: DGP Vivek Johri and 69 IPS officers took Covaxin shots at the Police Hospital in the state capital on Wednesday.

The health department has started vaccination of frontline workers. Beneficiaries from the police department and district administration are turning up to get vaccinated, but workers from the municipal bodies are not coming forward for vaccination. On Wednesday, the DGP and other police personnel — including 69 IPS officers — got the vaccination.

The state immunisations officer, Dr Santosh Shukla, said that the frontline workers from the police department and district administration were coming for the vaccination. Earlier, fewer beneficiaries had come forward, but, from Wednesday, the vaccination percentage had increased and improved all over the state.

IAS officers, including ACS Rajesh Rajora, PS (public relations) Sheo Shekhar Shukla, PS Faiz Ahamad Kidvai and others also got vaccinated.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in