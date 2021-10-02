Madhya Pradesh: Dewas wins big at State Rugby Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas won both the senior and junior state rugby championships organised by Madhya Pradesh Rugby Football Association that concluded on Friday.

Shajapur and Khandwa teams won the tournaments in their respective categories. The three-day tournament was played on the ground of Lakshmi Narayan College of Technology.

As many as 250 players (both girls and boys) from 11 districts across Madhya Pradesh took part in the championship.

Khandwa defeated Dewas in the Senior Boys’ category by 13-5 while Bhopal defeated Raisen by 17-10 for the bronze.

Dewas defeated Raisen by 6-2 in senior women’s category to win gold. Betul secured the bronze medal in the category.

Dewas defeated Shajapur by 16-12 to win gold in junior boys’ category. Indore won bronze.

Shajapur defeated Betul in the girls’ category and Raisen won bronze.

Devdutt from Khandwa was awarded the title of best player while Arjun received title of best kicker. He is too from Khandwa.

Vishal from Dewas received title of Best Tackle title.

Rani Kevat from Dewas got the title of Best Player, Shivani Bamne from Raisen got that of best tackle. Kiran Rao from Dewas won the title of Best Kicker. Similar titles were awarded in junior categories too.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:13 AM IST