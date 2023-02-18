Madhya Pradesh: Devotees throng temple on occasion of Mahashivratri, Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakal Temple; WATCH | ANI

New Delhi [India]: From the Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi to the Shree Lingaraj temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, devotees are thronging the Lord Shiva temples across the country since early Saturday morning on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

'Bhasma Aarti' was also performed at the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, today morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aarti was also performed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees thronged Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur to offer prayers today.

Apart from this, Babulnath Temple in Maharashtra's Mumbai also witnessed devotees' presence.

Everyone offered prayers to Shiva Linga through water, shower petals, fruits etc.

"We have gathered here at the temple of Lord Shankar on the occasion of Mahashivratri to seek his blessings, I come every year," Paresh from Malad said.

"We worship God here with Veda Mantras. This is the glory of Shiva. On the day of Mahashivaratri, the Lord appeared in the form of a Linga and as per the order of the Lord we worship the Linga," a Hindu seer of Babulnath Temple said.

Aarti was performed at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals which is celebrated across India. Chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' are heard in all parts of the country on this day.

This year the festival will be observed on February 18. It's celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, who is one of the main deities in Hinduism.

A day ahead of the auspicious occasion, 1,100-year-old Shree Lingaraj Temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was decorated with luminous and decorative lights.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)