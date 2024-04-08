Madhya Pradesh: Devotees Throng River Mandakini To Offer Prayers On Somvati Amavasya In Chitrakoot

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of the River Mandakini in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot to offer special prayers on the auspicious occasion of Somvati Amavasya on Monday.

After taking a holy dip in the River Mandakini, devotees perform 'Kamadgiri Parikrama' a ritual circumambulation of the Kamadgiri Temple for divine blessings and fulfilment of wishes.

Kamadgiri is the main holy place of Chitrakoot Dham. The Sanskrit word 'Kamadgiri' means the mountain which fulfils all the wishes and desires. The place is believed to have been the abode of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman during their exile.

People also gathered at Ramghat to take a holy dip in Mandakini on Somvati Amavasya.

Meanwhile, devotees celebrated Somvati Amavasya on the banks of the River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism wherein devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors.

It is believed that bathing in holy rivers and doing charity on this day leads to the attainment of merit.

Devotees performed special rituals for their ancestors on Somvati Amavasya. Those who came to bathe expressed joy in participating in the baths, worship, and rituals on the banks of the Ganga on this auspicious day.

Somvati Amavasya is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers and hence people are advised to use it to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'.

On this day, people go for a holy dip in holy rivers and perform rituals like havan and yajna, charity, feeding animals, and reciting mantras.

Monday (April 8) is the first Somvati Amavasya in 2024 where devotees are offering prayers to their ancestors to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'.

An Amavasya falling on Mondays has a special significance and hence is being celebrated as Somvati Amavasya to honour ancestors. (ANI)