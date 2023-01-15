Madhya Pradesh: Development work gains pace in Neelbad after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs bhoomi pujan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After bhoomi pujan performed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the development work has gained speed in Neelbad, Ratibad areas.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan for development projects including road construction costing Rs 215 crore at Neelbad on December 18, 2022.

One of the development projects is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) launched by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in which houses will be built for poor and homeless at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary visited construction site and asked to finish construction of 112 shops on time. He asked officials to place proposal for construction of ward office near Panchayat Bhavan on vacant land.

He issued orders for construction of boundary wall of sports complex behind 104 shops, development of sports ground for kho-kho, kabaddi and other sports.

His other directives include preparing layout plan for duplex and demarcation. He issued directive for 6-lane road construction, identification of land for commercial and residential complex at Jhagaria in Neelbad-Ratibad area.

Shops and boundary wall of residential areas will be removed for the road construction in Neelbad and Ratibad areas.

The BMC team also visited Bairagarh and directed to demolish boundary wall of Sabzi Mandi and impose penalty on architect.

