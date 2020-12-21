Madhya Pradesh: Despite nominal relief from bone-chilling cold in state, Pachmarhi shivered with minimum temperature dipping to 3 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Despite nominal relief from bone-chilling cold, Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius while Umaria continued to shiver at 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

According to information, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius with rise of 0.3 degrees. Indore recorded 9.4 degree Celsius. Datia recorded 6.1 degree Celsius. Guna too got relief with rise in night temperature that settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius. However, Raisen continued to shiver at 5.5 degrees Celsius.