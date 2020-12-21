Madhya Pradesh: Despite nominal relief from bone-chilling cold in state, Pachmarhi shivered with minimum temperature dipping to 3 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Despite nominal relief from bone-chilling cold, Pachmarhi recorded minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius while Umaria continued to shiver at 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.
According to information, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius with rise of 0.3 degrees. Indore recorded 9.4 degree Celsius. Datia recorded 6.1 degree Celsius. Guna too got relief with rise in night temperature that settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius. However, Raisen continued to shiver at 5.5 degrees Celsius.
Rewa’s minimum temperature was 4.6 degrees Celsius and Naugaon’s minimum temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara and Damoh recorded 6.2 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius while Satna recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius.
According to meteorological department, western disturbance will increase temperature a bit. The relief will be felt in state’s western region covering Bhopal, Indore, while eastern region covering Satna, Rewa, Umaria will get no relief.