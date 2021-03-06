Madhya Pradesh: Despite chief minister’s order 6 days ago, advance payment scam not given over to Economic Offences Wing

BHOPAL: An inquiry into the scam in the Water Resources Department is yet to be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) despite Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s order for it. Chouhan had instructed the officials of the department on March 1 to hand over the case related to an advance payment of Rs 877 crore. The payment was made by abolishing the conditions of seven tenders.

Whenever a case is handed over to the probe agency by the government, it goes through the General Administration Department (GAD). But GAD is yet to send the case to the probe agency. A team of the WRD has already conducted an inquiry into the case and evidence in connection with the scam has also come to light.

According to the secretary of GAD, Srinivas Sharma, the department has not yet received the case from the WRD. Once the case was received, it would be sent to the probe agency, he said. Although there are enough proofs, the case has not been handed over to the probe agency.

The then engineer-in-chief of the WRD, Rajeev Suklikar, and chief engineer, Shirish Mishra, were issued notices. Both of them gave replies to the notices. In their replies, they admitted that the conditions of tenders had been changed after instructions from former additional chief secretary M Gopal Reddy. A copy of the order issued to abolish the conditions was also sent to the additional chief secretary. The administration has, however, delayed the case. According to sources, the probe agency is getting ready to register an FIR in the case and inquire into the matter.