Madhya Pradesh: Despite 30% ‘corona tax’, boozers line up to stock liquor

With 30 percent of tax on minimum selling price, the long wait of the tipplers to quench their thirst finally ended on Tuesday as the liquor shops opened in the selected places in the state after 78 days of lockdown.

The cost of liquor will burn a hole in tipplers’ pockets as 30 percent of tax has been imposed on the MSP. As soon as the liquor shops opened, people were seen buying the maximum limit of purchase. A person can buy three bottles at a time.

Nevertheless, people have objected to high cost of liquor. Calling it corona tax, they demanded that rates be rationalised. If the MSP of one bottle is Rs 1000, the buyers will have to pay Rs 1,300 for same. They demanded that the cost be rationalised. In Bhopal, 32 shops were opened. TT Nagar has two shops but only one shop was opened in GTB complex.