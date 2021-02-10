Madhya Pradesh: Deputations and transfers will now be done by PHQ

BHOPAL: DGP Vivek Johri has issued orders that deputations and transfers will now be done by the PHQ. The district unit and the special establishment heads will not have the power to depute or make a transfer. Now, those who want to go on deputation or get a transfer have to first take permission from their present unit head. Then, the PHQ will issue the order.

No more ‘comfort zone’

The DGP issued the orders on Tuesday evening, stating that transfer and deputation from constable to inspector can now be done only by the PHQ. The DGP had changed the eight-year-old order issued in 2013. The DGP’s orders come as a setback to those ‘well-connected’ police personnel who have been posted for a long time in ‘comfortable’ places. The orders have been issued to the heads of the Economic Offences Wing, Lokayukta, narcotics, AJJAKS, STF, Hawk Force, ATS, SCRB, special branch, cyber cell, intelligence, training centres and other units.

Rules on deputation

The binding of five years for newly recruited constables and for ASIs will be followed. If the personnel has completed training and five years of service at the appointed unit, he will be entitled to get a transfer or deputation. A relaxation is also given in which one can get a transfer after three years of service.