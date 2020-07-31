Madhya Pradesh: Department of higher education tells professors to report on duty from August 4

The department of higher education has instructed that all the teaching staff should remain on duty from August 4. Though department hasn’t announced dates for online admissions but it is assumed that online admissions may start anytime after August 4.

Admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate, BEd, MEd, DEd etc are likely to begin from first week of August. All colleges have been instructed that they will open from August 4 with full strength of academic staff.

A section of academic staff has opposed the decision mentioning that a large number of teaching staff is around 60 years of age and suffering from serious ailments. They are highly prone to corona virus. A senior official from the higher education department has said that such professors can avail leave and guest scholars can be allotted their work.