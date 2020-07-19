Madhya Pradesh: Department of Higher Education seeks details of new appointments from colleges

Indore: Government colleges have to provide information regarding joining of newly appointed assistant professors, sports officers and librarians to Department of Higher Education (DHE) by Monday.

In a letter addressed to principals, DHE stated that the colleges would have to positively upload information about joining of assistant professors, sports officers and librarians by Monday evening.

Earlier, the deadline was July 10 but the same was extended till July 20 as more was time was given to those who could not join the duty.

DHE on July 9 had extended the deadline till July 31 for joining of newly appointed assistant professors, sports officers and librarians following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.