Madhya Pradesh: Department of Higher Education asks principals to look into caste certificates of PSC selected Asst Prof and Sports Officer

BHOPAL: Appointment of MPPSC selected assistant professors and sports officers have stoked up controversy once again after the Department of Higher Education (DHE) issued instructions to principals to verify their caste certificates.

DHE has issued instructions to principals of all colleges to get the verification of SC/ST/OBC certificates of the candidates by sub-divisional magistrate rank officer from the revenue department.

Right to Information (RTI) activist Devendra Pratap Singh has questioned the overall process of appointments and scrutiny done by the department at various levels.

“The documents of the candidates went under scrutiny thrice by different committees. The Tuesday order issued by the DHE to probe the caste certificates after joining of these candidates raises serious questions on the overall process,” said Singh.

Lot of people had smelled some foul play in the manner the candidates had submitted documents. RTI activist demanded documents of the selected candidates to be made public through an application with the MPPSC (Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission), to which the latter denied.

“MPPSC had then said that RTI applications can be filed at college level to get the documents of the selected candidates. However, now colleges are denying information citing it to be individual information,” said Singh.

There are a number of cases where people have been appointed on the basis of fake caste certificates and fake domicile certificates. There are also cases where successful candidates did PhD through distance education, which is not recognized by the PSC, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:40 PM IST