Madhya Pradesh: DEO Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Kajibasai Secondary School To Find Two Teachers Missing, Orders To Deduct 7-Day Salary

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana had earlier issued order to the district education officer (DEO) to conduct surprise inspection of the schools in the town. Abiding by the same, DEO AK Pathak conducted surprise inspection of the Kajibasai secondary school in Morena, administrative officials said.

The officials added that two teachers were not found on duty. DEO Pathak ordered to deduct the seven-day salary of the absent teachers, who were namely Bhagirath Negi and Rajkumar Tomar. Along with this, DEO Pathak also observed the thin attendance of the students studying in standards 6,7 and 8.

Expressing dismay over the same, DEO Pathak directed the DPC to conduct regular inspections of all such schools in the town, to keep the irregularities in check and identify those who are not found discharging their duties honestly. This will also prove fruitful in ensuring the thick attendance of the students in the schools too, he added.

Apart from this, DEO Pathak has also issued instruction to the DPC to issue a show-cause notice to both the teachers, and seek explanation from them within a week. He said that such irregularities at the schools will not be tolerated at any cost.

