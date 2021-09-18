Madhya Pradesh: Dengue, viral fever inflict children in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no let-up in dengue and viral fever cases in the state, according to the health department. Madhya Pradesh with other states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and several districts of Haryana and Maharashtra are witnessing a sharp rise in dengue cases and viral fever-related deaths in children.

Indore, Rajgarh, Jabalpur and Gwalior are the worst affected districts. Children have been affected with viral fever. Rajgarh is the worst affected district in the state in terms of children falling ill with 70 cases so far.

Daily cases of dengue are reported from all the worst affected seven districts of the state taking the total number of infected people this year to over 3,500. In Bhopal, six fresh cases of dengue have been reported taking the total to 107 since January.

Among other affected districts, Rajgarh has so far reported 26 cases, while Gwalior and Jabalpur have witnessed sudden rise. Gwalior has reported 95 cases and 15 other cases have been registered in Chambal.

Beds are full

Rewa Collector T Iya Raja said, “Situation is under control. Beds are full with dengue infected children. Situation is the same in Satna and Rewa as we are covering the entire Vindhya region. Patients are regularly coming from remote areas. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Work on

Jabalpur CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kuraria said, “Dengue cases are there. We do not deny but we are working to control them. We are working on multi-pronged strategy to curb dengue as well as viral fever specially in children.”

Remote areas

Rajgarh collector Harsh Dixit said, “Viral fever is on rise. Beds are full as children are coming from remote areas. We have made arrangements for a test of dengue, Covid. But children are infected with seasonal viral fever. Doctors’ teams have been deployed for monitoring.”

