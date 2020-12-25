Madhya Pradesh: Delhi calling, but state Congressmen want Kamal Nath to rejuvenate party

BHOPAL: The recent developments at Congress headquarters in the national capital have indicated that former chief minister Kamal Nath may be given new responsibilities in the AICC, however, the party local leaders want him to stay in the state.

The involvement of PCC chief Nath in the party affair at the central level has given strong feelings that he might shift to Delhi. There is a buzz in the party circle that AICC is looking for a reliable treasurer for the party. The party top brass may consider Nath fit for the party's treasurer post.

Nevertheless, not many local leaders want to see Nath moving to the national capital. Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has been quite vocal in expressing his view on this. “The party high command will decide about the relocation of Nath to Delhi, but I personally feel that the state needs him here, badly,” said Verma.