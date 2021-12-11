Madhya Pradesh defeats Uttarakhand, Iyer smashes in T20 style

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Abhishek Bhandari opened big for Madhya Pradesh against Uttarakhand in the Group D match of Vijay Hazare Trophy at Saurashtra stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, smashing 106 runs studded with 13 fours and 3 sixes off 113 balls.

Following Bhandari, number four batsman Shubham Sharma scored 70 runs off 75 balls hitting six fours.

Fresh with the experience gained from recent India-New Zealand series, the MP all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer maintained his T20 style of the game, smashing 71 off 49 balls with the help of calculated 4 sixes and 3 fours.

His teammate Avesh Khan seemed low and failed to get wickets while giving away 42 runs in 9 overs. The batting order of Madhya Pradesh set the target at 331 for Uttarakhand losing seven wickets.

Uttarakhand captain and opener Jay Bishta set the momentum only to lose after the fall of the top order. All-rounder D Negi contributed 75 runs (7X4, 2X6) off 58 balls.

Thereafter, the team collapsed with each member getting back to pavilion with less than 7 runs. Iyer contributed in the second innings as well, getting two wickets and giving away 58 runs to Uttarakhand.

Puneet Datey took three wickets while Kumar Kartikeya bagged two. Mihir Hirwani and Parth Sahani got one wicket each.

