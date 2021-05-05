Madhya Pradesh: Defeated Rahul Lodhi's name on panel invites controversy

BHOPAL: Controversy has erupted over the name of Rahul Lodhi, who is not a member of the state Assembly, appearing in one of the committees constituted by the Speaker. Lodhi had resigned from the Assembly and was defeated in the recently held bypolls for the Damoh constituency.
More than a dozen Assembly committees, comprising MLAs, were constituted by Speaker Girish Gautam on Wednesday.
The 'Pratyayukt Vidhan Samiti', comprising 11 members, also has the name of Rahul Lodhi. This committee is headed by Gayatriraje Pawar. The inclusion of Rahul Lodhiís name in this committee took everybody by surprise.
The Congress took strong exception over the move and said that it was highly objectionable as Lodhi was not a member of the House. The committees are constituted with only those who are members of the House.
Vijaypal Singh has been made chairman of the 7-member resolution committee. Yashpal Singh Sisodiya will head the petition committee, while Jalam Singh Patel will head the 11-member assurance committee.
Rajendra Pandey will head the privilege committee, while the Speaker will chair the rules committee. Shailendra Jain will chair the 9-member facilitation committee. The committee looking after library and research will be headed by Umakant Sharma, while Panchulal Prajapati will head the committee for scrutiny of papers to be tabled in the House.
Senior member of the House Kedar Nath Shukla will chair the committee made for questions and references.
Malini Gaur will chair the committee made for welfare of women and children. Nagendra Singh Gud will be heading the conduct committee, while Bahadur Singh Chouhan will chair the 11-member agriculture welfare committee.
Cong takes exception
* Congress took strong exception and said that it was highly objectionable as Lodhi was not a member of the House
* The committees are constituted with only those who are members of the House
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)