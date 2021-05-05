Madhya Pradesh: Defeated Rahul Lodhi's name on panel invites controversy

BHOPAL: Controversy has erupted over the name of Rahul Lodhi, who is not a member of the state Assembly, appearing in one of the committees constituted by the Speaker. Lodhi had resigned from the Assembly and was defeated in the recently held bypolls for the Damoh constituency.

More than a dozen Assembly committees, comprising MLAs, were constituted by Speaker Girish Gautam on Wednesday.

The 'Pratyayukt Vidhan Samiti', comprising 11 members, also has the name of Rahul Lodhi. This committee is headed by Gayatriraje Pawar. The inclusion of Rahul Lodhiís name in this committee took everybody by surprise.

The Congress took strong exception over the move and said that it was highly objectionable as Lodhi was not a member of the House. The committees are constituted with only those who are members of the House.

Vijaypal Singh has been made chairman of the 7-member resolution committee. Yashpal Singh Sisodiya will head the petition committee, while Jalam Singh Patel will head the 11-member assurance committee.