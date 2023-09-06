Madhya Pradesh: Decline In Cases Of Lumpy Virus In Last 15 Days

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As a result of daily monitoring for prevention of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle in the state, the outbreak has been reducing in the last 15 days and the situation is under control. So far, 51 lakh 10 thousand 864 animals have been given preventive vaccination against LSD in the state. Continuous treatment of suspected animals is going on. 44 lakh doses of LSD vaccine and sufficient quantity of medicines are available in the state.

35 out of 43 animals are healthy in Bhopal district

Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry and Dairy Gulshan Bamra said that the first case of Lumpy disease was reported in Bhopal district on August 25, 2023, which was confirmed by the National High Security Laboratory on August 31. In the last one month, a total of 43 animals have been affected in Bhopal district, out of which the health of 35 has improved. Currently 8 animals suffering from LSD are under treatment.

The infected animals are quarantined and treated at the animal shelter ‘Aasra’. Efforts are also being made by Bhopal Municipal Corporation to make a temporary arrangement (quarantine center) for keeping animals (lumpy suspects) at Kanji House in Nabi Bagh. In this, the work of treatment of animals will be undertaken by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Bhopal district has 1.24 lakh bovine

There are a total of one lakh 24 thousand bovines in Bhopal district. In the year 2023-24, 48 thousand 720 and in the last year 2022-23, 32 thousand 477 animals have been vaccinated against LSD disease. At present, the work of administering 14 lakh 910 vaccines available to animals is going on in the district.

Two districts of the state are lumpy affected

The outbreak of lumpy skin disease started in Balaghat district in the first week of May this year. At present two districts of the state, Bhopal and Rewa, are affected. A total of 9 thousand 446 animals have been affected by this disease in the state in the last 4 months, out of which 9 thousand 323 have recovered.