Madhya Pradesh: Declare Aug 9 as Tribal Day, Kamal Nath tells Governor

Bhopal: Former chief minister Kamal Nath met Governor Mangubhai Patel and demanded that August 9 be declared a Tribal Day. Nath and other 10 Congress MLAs met the Governor on Sunday.

Nath also held the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at his residence and formed the strategy for the four-day monsoon session.

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja told Free Press that the Congress government had announced August 9 as a Tribal Day and holiday on that day. Funds were released to the block units to celebrate the Day.

The delegation told Governor that in many of districts, Section 144 has been imposed, which is aimed to stop people from celebrating Independence Day.

They also demanded CBI inquiry into Nemawar killing incident. In the incident, five people of a family were killed and buried in an agriculture field. They also informed Governor that in Khandwa and other districts, houses of tribal people were demolished and administration violated forest rights law.