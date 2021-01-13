Madhya Pradesh: Death toll reaches 20 in Morena hooch tragedy

BHOPAL: The number of deaths occurred in Morena hooch tragedy reached 20 by Wednesday morning. Chambal range IG Manoj Sharma said 20 people of two different villages - Manpur and Chera - died after consuming liquor till Wednesday morning.

He added that first case came on Monday after which the victim was shifted to Morena district hospital and was later referred to Gwalior medical college but he died in midway. On Monday four people had died.

From Monday night to Tuesday morning eight people had lost their lives. Till Tuesday morning seven people had died who belonged to village Manpur and five from village Chera. Now, 14 people from Manpur and six from Chera have died after consuming spurious liquor.

On Tuesday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had suspended Morena excise officer for failing to conduct timely inspections and being negligent in his duties.

The SP Morena Anurag Sujania has suspended Bagchini police station incharge Avinash Singh Rathore, beat incharge Rajesh Kumar Garg and head constable Ramvaran Singh. They have been attached to police line in Morena.