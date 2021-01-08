Madhya Pradesh: Death of 60-year-old woman: Case registered after six months in Bhopal, police clueless

BHOPAL: The Bilkhiria police have registered case against an unidentified car driver six months after the accident in which a 60-year-old woman had died.

The case was registered at Kohefiza police station after the woman was declared brought dead at Hamidia hospital. The case was then transferred to Raisen police as the place where accident took place lies on Raisen road. The case was then transferred to Bilkhiria police station on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased and her family were heading for Raisen to reach Dargah Shareef on July 7, 2020. As they reached near Bilkhiria bridge, an unidentified car hit their loading auto, which turned upside down. All the seven family members including the deceased woman, Nadira Bi, received injuries. All the injured were taken to Hamidia hospital where Nadira Bi, a resident of Itwara, was declared brought dead by the doctors.