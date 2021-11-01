Madhya Pradesh: De-skinned carcass of Panna Tiger Reserve's 'Heera' found in Satna, poaching suspected

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A male tiger that had moved out of the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) has allegedly been poached in Satna district, sources said.

It was among three radio-collared tigers of PTR. The de-skinned carcass of the tiger identified as Heera was found in a paddy farm land in Singhpur forest range of the district on Sunday night, the sources said on Monday.

On getting information, senior forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation. Three villagers have been detained for interrogation in connection with poaching, sources said.

Sources said that the radio-collar of the tiger was recovered at 300 metres away from the spot, where the carcass was recovered.

Though senior forest officials and those of the PTR refused to comment, a senior forest official said that Heera had migrated from PTR in the last week of July.

It was missing as the last signal from his collar was received on October 13.

“As it went missing, a PTR team of PTR was searching for it on the basis of last location. On Sunday night, villagers spotted the carcass and informed forest officials,” an officer from PTR wishing not to be quoted said.

The officer further said that prima facie it seemed that Heera was electrocuted to death.

Heera coded as P234-21 was one among the two tiger siblings- Heera and Panna- frequently spotted together by tourists in Akola range of PRT.

Forest officials said that last rite of the tiger was performed at the spot.

(With input from Amit Singh Sengar)

