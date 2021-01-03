Madhya Pradesh: Day temp remains stable, mercury soars at night

BHOPAL: The day temperature remained almost stable, with marginal fluctuations, while the night temperature soared at most places in Madhya Pradesh. Rain was also experienced in the Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Thandla and Malhargarh recorded 1cm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Mandla and Pachmarhi were the coldest cities in the state with 6.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a rise of 1.4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius (6.4 degrees Celsius above normal). Indore recorded 27.0 degrees Celsius after a marginal drop in the day temperature, while it recorded a marginal rise of 0.6 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius (7.7degrees Celsius above normal).

Gwalior recorded a rise of 6.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 24.9 degrees Celsius (3.0 degree Celsius above normal), while it recorded a rise of 4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 12.0 degrees Celsius (5.6 degree Celsius above normal).

In the districts

As far as the rise in night temperatures is concerned, Datia recorded a rise of 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Raisen recorded a rise of 5.0 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Gwalior, Damoh and Umaria recorded a rise of 4 degrees Celsius each. Khajuraho and Sidhi recorded a rise of 3.8 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Jabalpur, Tikamgarh and Sagar recorded a rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius each. Chhindwara and Nowgaon recorded a rise of 3.3 degrees Celsius each. Satna recorded a rise of 3.2 degrees Celsius in the night temperature.