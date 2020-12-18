Madhya Pradesh: Datia shivers at 3 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Cold wave swept many parts of Madhya Pradesh with night temperatures hovering below normal limits. Lowest minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Datia, while the same in Bhopal was 7.4 degrees Celsius Eastern MP and the Bundelkhand region are experiencing extreme cold conditions, the IMD official said. The prevailing cold conditions are likely to continue for some more time as no weather system is currently building over the state which may bring moisture, cloud or rain. Many districts recorded a drop in mercury ranging between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. However, day temperature increased due to clear skies and lots of sunshine.

The mercury dropped drastically with the disappearance of clouds and fog. However, Pachmarhi remained normal as far as drop of night as well as day temperature is concerned. Night temperature was 10.2 degree Celsius while day temperature was 21.2 degree Celsius. The night temperature plummeted by 3.4 degree Celsius in the state capital and settled at 7.4 degree Celsius with. However, the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 21.7 degree Celsius, which was 4.7 degree Celsius below normal. However, day temperature increased due to clear skies and lots of sunshine. This weather activity was mainly in associated with a weather system persisting over central parts of Arabian Sea with a trough and confluence zone extending up to the central parts covering these states. Also, this feature was embedded with a cyclonic circulation over trijunction of Gujarat, MP and Maharashtra.