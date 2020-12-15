Madhya Pradesh: Data kept in cloud, I-T sleuths fail to ferret out information

BHOPAL: Collecting secret documents these days has become difficult for the Income-Tax department.

To hide their income, people keep all the secret information in cloud storage.

The diaries, books of accounts and other papers found during survey used to provide lot of information to I-T sleuths about particular people and their income.

The information about bribing the government officers was also available in diaries.

In the digital era, however, the people have stopped keeping accounts in diaries. In place of diaries, they store information either in computers or in mobile phones.

Now that the tax evaders have become smarter than they were earlier, they have begun to keep information in cloud storage.

Only the person having the password of cloud storage can ferret out information from it.

Therefore, the income-tax department is left with no way to lay their hands on the secret information kept in cloud storage.

The income-tax department is also using technology to dig out information, but they do not know how to handle cloud storage.

One can hollow out information from cloud either with the help of a password or by hacking the system.

According to income-tax officers, such information as related to underhand dealings is stored in cloud. People want to hide those dealings from the income-tax department.

Besides that, the information connected with bribery is kept secret. For this reason, people are using modern technology.

Many such things came to light during recent raids by income-tax sleuths.

According to IT experts, the data kept in cloud is dug out by hacking the system.

They say cloud means data are available on Internet, but it requires lot of expertise to recover information from it.

Now, the information is stored in small clouds. Therefore, it is more difficult to recover those data.

Modern tech is used: Paliwal

Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax RK Paliwal has said the tax evaders have begun to use modern technology to hide their income.

Getting information in diaries has become old, he said, adding that most of the information is digitized, and the department has to recover it.