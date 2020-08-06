Madhya Pradesh: Danger of job loss looms over handloom craftsmen amid corona pandemic

Bhopal: A danger of job loss looms over the handloom craftsmen of Madhya Pradesh because of the corona pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. COVID-19 has ruined their business, said national and state award winner master craftsmen on the eve of the National Handloom Day. When Free Press wanted to know about how their business is doing in the times of corona, they said the lockdown devoured 90% of their business. They are worried about their future. They fear lest the industry should close. They said that they have not received a penny as help from the government to date.

"We have suffered a loss of around Rs 50 lakh over the past five months. Markets are closed, buses are not running, the transport system is erratic. Orders placed by firms in Mumbai, Delhi and even US and Australian firms have been cancelled. Expos at London and in America, in which we were to display our products, have been cancelled. Around 45-50 members of my extended family are dependent on this business. As for government help, Modi is making only promises. The announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore package had aroused great hopes but we haven’t received a penny. We are in talks with Amazon for the online sale of our products," said Mohammed Yusuf Khatri, master craftsman, Bagh print.