Madhya Pradesh: Damoh SP, collector shifted; Congress sees BJP bypoll loss link

Bhopal: The collector and superintendent of police of Damoh, where the BJP lost a bypoll recently, were among several bureaucrats transferred in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the opposition Congress to call it 'surprising and shocking' on Saturday.

In a bypoll held on April 17, the result of which was declared on May 2, Congress' Ajay Tandon defeated the BJP's Rahul Lodhi by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

In an order issued by the MP General Administration and Home departments on Friday, Damoh collector Tarun Rathi was replaced first by Jabalpur additional collector Anup Kumar Singh, and then finally by Indore Municipal Corporation additional commissioner SK Chaitanya.

Damoh SP Hemant Chauhan was replaced by DR Teniwar, the order further said, without citing any reason for the exercise.