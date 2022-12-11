Madhya Pradesh: Damoh is incomplete without Mallaiya, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that without Jayant Mallaiya, Damoh was incomplete. The chief minister was addressing the Amrit Mahotsava organised on 75th birthday of former finance minister Jayant Mallaiya in Damoh on Sunday.

Chouhan said that during the tenure of Jayant Mallaiya, Madhya Pradesh saw tremendous progress in irrigation sector. Whatever tasks were handed over to him in cabinet, he executed them with great responsibility. The tenure of Mallaiya as finance minister and irrigation minister had been full of achievements.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also congratulated Jayant Mallaiya on the occasion. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also expressed his views. On the occasion, BJP president VD Sharma, Urban Development Department Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, former Minister Ajay Vishnoi, former minister Kailash Vijayvargiya were present.

Notably, the relations of Jayant Mallaiya and BJP organisation got strained when BJP served notice to him following the defeat of party candidate Rahul Singh in by election of Damoh assembly seat.

Kailash Vijayvargiya is learnt to have dubbed the act of serving notice to Jayant Mallaiya as a mistake during the programme. He also said when he came to know that notice was served to Jayant Mallaiya, he had spoken to senior leaders of party and said that it was a wrong step. Now, it looks that Mallaiya may soon get some important responsibility in party.

