Madhya Pradesh: Dalit girl wins the war, pulls up socks for the battle ahead

Bhopal: A girl from Nirbhaya Women’s Shelter home in Bhopal has a portrait to delineate. Her yarn has many twists and turns. All it began nearly four years ago when she was just 16. Today she is 20.

A female child born in a poor Dalit family barely enjoys comforts and Shivani Malviya, a resident of Vidisha, is no exception. Her mother works as a labourer and father do nothing. She has always been a good student and scored well in all examinations. Yet her parents were opposed to her studies.

When she was just 16 she fell in love with a boy who belonged to an upper-caste. Expecting to get married to him, she eloped with her beloved, but fate had it otherwise. No sooner did the boy came to know that she was pregnant, he left her. Her nightmare journey began. Entire society and her parents doffed her. She found a place in Balika Sudhar Grih, Bhopal and delivered a male child who was down with malnutrition. Shivani clung to her child.

A rebel, sassy, fearless woman grew into her. To teach a lesson to the boy whom she loved and gave everything a woman can, she filed a case against him. He was arrested and sent to prison. As the boy, too, was a juvenile, he was set free after two years. Nonetheless, his family members, belonging to upper caste, did not accept Shivani. Rather they snubbed her.

When Shivani became an adult, she was shifted to Nirbhaya women’s Shelter Home. In charge of the home Samar Khan said when Shivani had come to the shelter home she was nervous. After a few days of counselling, she got back her confidence, Khan said.

Despite all odds, she never gave up studies and took the MP Board’s class 12 examinations. She got 57% marks. It is no mean achievement; she will succeed in life, Khan said. Shivani does not chew the fat. Yet she says, “Khan is like my mother. I don’t want to leave the shelter home.”

Shivani’s demeanour is very calm, very quiet. Clouds have come floating into her life with a storm which has begun to abet. Now, she wants to add colour to her sunrise sky by becoming a police officer. She has to go miles and miles before she sleeps in contentment.