Madhya Pradesh: Dalit boy sodomised in Bhopal, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old Dalit boy allegedly sodomised at the construction site, where his parents work as a labour, said Kolar police, here on Sunday.

According to police, the victim’s parents are labour in the under-constructed building.

The victim was playing in the building where the accused Tayab Khan lured the boy for the chocolate and took him to the dark area of the building at around 1.30 pm and sodomised him.

After a while, the boy came crying, and when the parents asked about his problem he was not able to tell the ordeal. After some time the victim complained about the pain in his body and then the parents came to know about the crime.

The boy also told the name of the accused to them, the parents approached the man and asked about the crime done by him to their son.

On this, the accused threatened them and also used abusive language against them.

The parents approached the police station and filed the complaint in the evening. On the report of the parents the police have registered the case under sections 377, 506, sections of the POCSO act, and sections of the SC/ST atrocity act. The police have arrested the accused.