Madhya Pradesh: Dakaniya Talav Railway Station To Become A Modern Hub By 2024

Representational Picture

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of a remarkable initiative to transform railway stations nationwide into world-class hubs, Indian Railways is gearing up to revamp the Dakaniya Talav Railway Station in Rajasthan.

The redevelopment project, with an estimated cost of Rs 132.20 crore, aims to create a grand and modern station by October 2024.

Under the plan, the station will see the construction of a spacious front-side building covering 4860 square meters, along with a 2840-square-meter rear-side station building. A 36-meter wide concourse area will connect all platforms, providing convenience to passengers.

New facilities to be available at station

The upgraded station will offer a host of passenger-friendly facilities, including ticket counters, VIP lounges, waiting rooms, food plazas, and kiosks.

To ensure easy access for all, the project incorporates provisions for 9 lifts and 9 escalators.

Safety measures will be reinforced with CCTV cameras installed throughout the station. The project also emphasizes environmental conservation, with the station designed as a green building, harnessing solar energy and implementing water conservation systems.

The redevelopment work is already in progress, with surveys completed.

Foundation work for the front, rear, and parcel station buildings are underway, along with the ongoing column casting.

Progress Update on Dakaniya Talav Railway Station Redevelopment:

• Relay and Panel Room:

Concrete casting work up to lintel level has been completed.

Column work above lintel level is in progress.

• Electric Sub-Station:

Casting work up to lintel level has been completed.

Column work above lintel level is in progress.

• Front Station Building:

Excavation work for the foundation has been completed.

Reinforcement and footing casting work are in progress.

Column construction and concrete work are underway.

• Rear Station Building:

Excavation for the foundation and reinforcement work have been completed.

Footing casting work is in progress.

Column construction and concrete work are underway.

• Platform No. 1E:

Earthwork for the new platform is in progress.

• Precast Coping Wall:

Casting work for the precast coping wall is ongoing.

• Parcel Office:

Excavation for the foundation has been completed.

Reinforcement work is in progress.

