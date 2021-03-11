Madhya Pradesh: Cyclonic circulation may lead to rain, thundershower in the next 24 hours, chances of hailstorm

BHOPAL: An induced cyclonic circulation in the wake of successive western disturbances may lead to rain and thundershower activities across the Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Chances of hailstorm in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out.

The northwesterly winds will merge with southeasterly humid winds over central parts of the country. A trough or wind discontinuity will develop from Southeast Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra across Madhya Pradesh. These weather parameters will lead to scattered rain and thundershowers over many parts of Madhya Pradesh. The rain and thundershower may occur over Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datiya, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Guna, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Panna, Katni, Jabalpur and Dindori.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded 18.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius after marginal rise of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded 12.0 degrees Celsius after a drop of 2.3 degrees Celsius while Rewa recorded a 4.9 degrees Celsius rise in night temprature at 20.4 degrees Celsius.

Guna recorded 20 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Raisen recorded 15.4 degree Celsius after a marginal drop of 0.4 degree Celsius. Nowgaon recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.7 degrees Celsius.