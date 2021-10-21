Madhya Pradesh Cyber police to engage panchayat staffers in fight against cybercrime

BHOPAL: The state cyber headquarters is going to engage staffers of the panchayat department to save non-tech savvy villagers from cyber frauds. The staffers at the village panchayat will be trained in preventing cyber crime and also provide technical help to victims in filing police complaints.

There are as many as 22741 village panchayats and each has one secretary and at least two Rojgar Sahayak. The cyber cell will pitch-in these panchayat staffers at village level and impart them training in basic cyber laws, informed ADG cyber Bhopal, Yogesh Deshmukh.

Talking to Free Press, the ADG said that around 15000 cyber crime cases are pending with the police and while the number of crimes which go unreported are much more.

“The panchayat officials will help the victim of cyber fraud in the village to file police complaints online as well as off-line. The panchayat staffers directly come in contact with villagers on a regular basis and they will be a great help in creating awareness about cyber crime among the people.”

Speaking about the cyber volunteer programme, Deshmukh said that cyber headquarters is going to shortly engage cyber experts as volunteers to assist police in preventing online crime.

The cyber volunteer programme aims at taking technical support of technocrats to curb cyber frauds in the state, he added.

The volunteers will join hands with the police and help the cyber fraud victims to file police complaints. The experts will also share their technical knowledge with the police personnel in solving the cases, said ADG.

“The volunteers will be bound by laws to ensure that they do not take advantage of their position and misuse it,” said Deshmukh.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 05:01 AM IST