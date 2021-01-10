Madhya Pradesh: Cyber cell has 118 constables against 61 sanctioned posts

BHOPAL: The cyber cell is the department where police constables are surplus in number. The cell has become the go-to posting for the young generation. Earlier, it was called the special task force (STF).

The PHQ is collecting data to find out the ground realities of the staff posted in various districts and also in the departments. The PHQ has also issued the directives to ensure posting for a minimum of five years in the appointed unit and before getting attachment in other units.

An interesting fact has now come to light. In the cyber cell, 118 constables are appointed against 61 sanctioned posts. This means that 57 constables are surplus in that department.

In the state the two departments — the cyber cell and the STF — are known for their controversial working. Earlier, the first choice for constables was the STF, but now, they prefer the cyber cell.

This change of preference can be understood through the example of Jabalpur, where two AIS and constable were arrested by the Noida police in a bribery case. It is alleged that they had taken a huge amount of money through bank transfer and also in the form of Bitcoin. In the STF, out of 210 vacant posts, only 129 posts are filled and the rest are vacant. In the cyber cell, the staff of the radio and SAF are trying to get deputation.