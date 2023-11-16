Madhya Pradesh: Cut-Throat Competition In Rajgarh Assembly Constituency

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Although the Rajgarh constituency traces its roots back to former CM of the state, Digvijay Singh’s constituency, but still, no concrete answer could be given to the question that who shall rule over the constituency in the assembly polls.

Currently, the constituency is under Congress rule, but the BJP candidate Amar Singh Yadav has been pulling out all the stops to capture the position.

The Rajgarh constituency holds a ridiculous history, as any of its MLA never contested again in the polls. Some refused to get a ticket, while others lost the elections. Congress candidate Bau Singh Tanwar will be locking horns with Amar Singh Yadav.