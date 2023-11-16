 Madhya Pradesh: Cut-Throat Competition In Rajgarh Assembly Constituency
Currently, the constituency is under Congress rule.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 01:43 AM IST
BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Although the Rajgarh constituency traces its roots back to former CM of the state, Digvijay Singh’s constituency, but still, no concrete answer could be given to the question that who shall rule over the constituency in the assembly polls.

The Rajgarh constituency holds a ridiculous history, as any of its MLA never contested again in the polls. Some refused to get a ticket, while others lost the elections. Congress candidate Bau Singh Tanwar will be locking horns with Amar Singh Yadav.

