Madhya Pradesh: Curfew ends in three police station areas in Bhopal, prohibitory orders in other localities withdrawn

BHOPAL: The district administration on late Sunday night lifted curfew imposed in three police station areas - Hanumanganj, Tilajamalpura and Gautam Nagar.

However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will remain effective in three police station areas to prevent people’s assembly.

Besides, prohibitory orders imposed in 11 police station areas like Shahjahanabad, Chhola Mandir, Nishatpura, Tallaya, Managalwara, Ashoka Garden, Aishbag, Jahangirabad, Station Bazaria, Berasia and Nazirabad, have been withdrawn.