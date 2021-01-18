Madhya Pradesh: Curfew ends in three police station areas in Bhopal, prohibitory orders in other localities withdrawn

BHOPAL: The district administration on late Sunday night lifted curfew imposed in three police station areas - Hanumanganj, Tilajamalpura and Gautam Nagar.
However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will remain effective in three police station areas to prevent people’s assembly.
Besides, prohibitory orders imposed in 11 police station areas like Shahjahanabad, Chhola Mandir, Nishatpura, Tallaya, Managalwara, Ashoka Garden, Aishbag, Jahangirabad, Station Bazaria, Berasia and Nazirabad, have been withdrawn.
District collector Avinash Lavania had clamped curfew and prohibitory orders on Sunday to ensure possession of 30,000 square feet of land by RSS affiliated Keshav Needam trust in Sindhi Colony (Kabadkhana) following High Court order that came in RSS favour.
State Waqf Board had claimed the land and it took 25 years to settle dispute. Keshav Needam fenced the plot admidst presence of heavy police force in old Bhopal.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)