Madhya Pradesh: Cuban coaches to train boxers at state academy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Coaches from Cuba will train the boxers at the state's academy, said sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia during a review meeting held on Wednesday evening in Bhopal.

Scindia said the international coach should be associated for at least fifteen days to improve the performance of the boxers in the state. She said that Cuban coaches have trained at the academy in the past and the players have done well in their guidance.

Scindia said, “Asian Games are only a year away and players need to be well-prepared before that.”

Scindia learnt about the diet, kits, boxing gloves, shoes and other requirements of the players from the coach Roshan Lal. She reviewed their diet and nutrition from the nutritionist Aradhana.

Scindia said the coaches should ensure that when the players go for any competition, they must carry their dietary supplements with them. She asked the coaches to share their sports calendar with the nutritionist too, to aid them in maintaining the diet according to the weight of the players.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:25 AM IST