Madhya Pradesh: Crematorium of Morena district makes way into Asia Book of Records

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A crematorium (Muktidham) located in Porsa, Morena district has been registered in Asia Book of records for its beauty. People use to visit this place to have a picnic with their families.

Generally, the crematorium states a negative vibe but this muktidham is built on the lines of Satyam, Shivam and Sundaram.

Doctor and social worker Dr Anil Gupta, took the initiative to glorify the crematorium since 1995. After years of continuous effort his hard work paid off and the crematorium has got a place in Asia Book of Records.

Anil Gupta told Free Press that the recognition certificate has been signed by Dr. Vishwaroop Rai Chowdhury Editor in Chief India Book of Records, Govinda Das Editor in Chief Bangladesh Book of Records, Dr Ponijan Liaw of President Indonesian Professional Speakers Association, Mrs Selwarani Muthia President Malaysia Asia Book of Records, Dr Deepak Chandra Sen Editor of Nepal Book of Records and Lee Ten Tang Editor in Chief Vietnam Book of Records.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:12 PM IST