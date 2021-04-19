Madhya Pradesh Covid warrior airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment

Hyderabad/ Bhopal: Dr Satyendra Mishra, a frontline doctor of Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, was on Monday airlifted to Hyderabad for treatment of Covid-19.

The air ambulance carrying Dr Mishra from Bhopal landed at Begumpet Airport in the city and from there he was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Dr Mishra of the Department of Pulmonary Medicine in Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar city had been treating Covid patients for more than a year. He recently contracted the virus and after his condition turned critical, health authorities in Madhya Pradesh decided to airlift him to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.