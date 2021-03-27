Madhya Pradesh: Covid scare: Don’t panic, enough vacant beds in hospitals, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is no need to panic as 82 per cent of the normal (general) beds and 71 per cent of the beds with oxygen supply are still vacant in various government hospitals in the state. He was addressing a meeting to review the status of corona cases in the state on Saturday.

He further said, “There are a sufficient number of beds for corona patients in Madhya Pradesh. There are 5,961 normal (general) beds, while there are 8,184 beds with oxygen supply in government hospitals. A total of 18 per cent of the normal (general) beds (1,092) and 29 per cent (2,369) beds with oxygen supply are full in the state.”

Chouhan said, “The government has made arrangements for free testing and treatment in the state. Free treatment is being provided at the government hospitals, empanelled hospitals and private hospitals. Even private hospitals can’t charge more than the fixed rates.”

Around 31 lakh beneficiaries have been administered vaccines doses in the state. So far, 60-plus people and 45 years with co-morbidity have been administered the vaccine. From April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be inoculated, the chief minister added.

The chief minister said that the district command and control centre should monitor home isolation patients. In case their condition deteriorates, patients should be immediately shifted to hospital. He instructed that a team of doctors be sent to Chhindwara, which is reporting a high number of corona cases.

Action is being taken for violation of the corona protocols and the violators are being sent to open jails. A major thrust should be given to the adherence of protocols and the administration has to implement the guidelines strictly.