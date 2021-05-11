Madhya Pradesh: Covid positivity rate falls below 15 percent in state

BHOPAL: After a long time, Madhya Pradesh reported a below 15 per cent corona positivity rate by registering 14.7 per cent on Tuesday.

Besides, Madhya Pradesh has started flattening the corona curve on Tuesday. The situation is stable with no major change on the corona front when compared to Monday. Active cases were 1,11,366 on Tuesday, which is marginally higher compared to the active case on Monday which stood at 1,11,223.

Similarly, corona cases are 9,754 and discharged COVID patients are 9,517. Around 66,016 samples were sent for testing while 1,430 samples were rejected.

Indore reported 1,651 corona cases taking its tally to 1,30,110 and toll to 1220. Bhopal tally went to 1,07,242. Indore active cases went to 17,047 and Bhopal active cases went to 14,937.