Madhya Pradesh: Covid positivity rate falls below 15 percent in state

BHOPAL: After a long time, Madhya Pradesh reported a below 15 per cent corona positivity rate by registering 14.7 per cent on Tuesday.
Besides, Madhya Pradesh has started flattening the corona curve on Tuesday. The situation is stable with no major change on the corona front when compared to Monday. Active cases were 1,11,366 on Tuesday, which is marginally higher compared to the active case on Monday which stood at 1,11,223.
Similarly, corona cases are 9,754 and discharged COVID patients are 9,517. Around 66,016 samples were sent for testing while 1,430 samples were rejected.
Indore reported 1,651 corona cases taking its tally to 1,30,110 and toll to 1220. Bhopal tally went to 1,07,242. Indore active cases went to 17,047 and Bhopal active cases went to 14,937.
Jabalpur reported 542 corona cases with 5,132 active cases while Gwalior reported 793 corona cases with 10,295 active cases.
Ratlam reported 350 corona cases with 3,623 active cases while Rewa reported 251 corona cases with 3,066 active cases and Shivpuri reported 210 corona cases with 2,297 active cases. Shahdol reported 242 corona cases with 1,426 active cases.
Damoh reported 243 corona cases with 1,536 active cases while Umaria reported 198 corona cases with 1,387 active cases.
Sidhi reported 188 corona cases with 1,706 active cases while Anuppur reported 167 corona cases with 1,728 active cases. Sagar reported 195 corona case with 2,092 active cases while Betul reported 144 corona case with 2,046 active cases.
Vidisha reported 103 corona cases with 1,110 active cases while Raisen reported 139 corona cases with 1,559 active cases and Sehore reported 124 corona cases and 1,674 active cases.
Narsingpur reported 187 corona cases with 1,722 active cases and Hoshangabad reported 132 corona cases and 1,838 active cases.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)