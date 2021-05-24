Madhya Pradesh: Covid positive rate reduces to 3.8%, close to ‘safe 2.5%’ rate set by WHO

Bhopal: The positivity rate has reduced to 3.8 per cent, which is now very close to the ‘safe 2.5 per cent’ rate set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). A low percentage of positive cases simply means that the level of coronavirus transmission relative to the amount of testing is low at this point of time. The health department had adopted both ways to lower the positive percentage—reducing the amount of coronavirus transmission and increasing the number of people who get tested. These two things often go hand in hand.

Ten districts reported below 10 corona cases. Niwari reported only 2 corona case with 154 active cases, while Agar-Malwa reported 3 corona cases with 324 active cases. Burhanpur and Khandwa reported four corona cases each. Katni and Alirajpur reported 5 corona cases each. Barwani reported 7, while Harda and Bhind reported 9 corona cases each. Mandala reported 6 corona cases.

648 new cases, 6 deaths in Indore; Rate of positivity @ 7.35%