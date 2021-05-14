Madhya Pradesh: Covid positive rate drops by 50 %, state reports rate at 11.8 percent

BHOPAL: Corona positive rate has reduced over 50 per cent in just 15 days in the state. Madhya Pradesh reported an 11.8 per cent corona positive rate on Friday and it was 25 per cent at one time. The recovery rate has also improved in the state.
Around 68,351 samples were sent for testing of which 1,366 samples were rejected. The state reported 8,087 corona cases pushing the infection tally to 7,16, 708 and toll to 6,841. Around 11,671 COVID patients were discharged. Active cases got reduced to 1,04,444.
Indore reported 1,559 corona cases and its tally went to 1,34,843 and toll to 1,245. Bhopal tally went to 1,10,985. Indore active cases went to 17,105 and Bhopal active cases went to 14,962.
Jabalpur reported 565 corona cases with 5,055 active cases while Gwalior 497 corona cases with 9,392 active cases.
Ratlam reported 298 corona cases with 3,737 active cases while Rewa reported 226 corona cases with 2,784 active cases and Sagar reported 220 corona cases with 2,084 active cases.
Betul reported 136 corona cases with 1,957 active cases while Dhar reported 112 corona cases with 1,926 active cases. Shahdol reported 117 corona cases with 1,334 active cases.
Alirajpur reported only 8 corona cases which are the lowest in the state with 206 active cases while Burhanpur reported 12 corona cases with 257 active cases.
Damoh reported 133 corona cases with 1,528 active cases while Singrauli reported 110 corona cases with 1785 active cases and Anuppur reported 139 corona cases with 1,474 active cases.
Sidhi reported 147 corona cases with 1,605 active cases while Sehore reported 106 corona cases with 1,364 active cases and Narsingpur reported 122 corona cases with 1,621 active cases.
