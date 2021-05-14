Madhya Pradesh: Covid positive rate drops by 50 %, state reports rate at 11.8 percent

BHOPAL: Corona positive rate has reduced over 50 per cent in just 15 days in the state. Madhya Pradesh reported an 11.8 per cent corona positive rate on Friday and it was 25 per cent at one time. The recovery rate has also improved in the state.

Around 68,351 samples were sent for testing of which 1,366 samples were rejected. The state reported 8,087 corona cases pushing the infection tally to 7,16, 708 and toll to 6,841. Around 11,671 COVID patients were discharged. Active cases got reduced to 1,04,444.

Indore reported 1,559 corona cases and its tally went to 1,34,843 and toll to 1,245. Bhopal tally went to 1,10,985. Indore active cases went to 17,105 and Bhopal active cases went to 14,962.