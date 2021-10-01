e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:16 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: COVID 19 vaccine 2nd dose crosses 1.50 cr, CM congratulates people

CM said crisis management groups and local administration also worked hard in each district.
Staff Reporter
Man getting inoculated |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday congratulated people of the state in general and the health workers in particular after figure of second dose of Corona vaccine crossed 1.50 crores under Madhya Pradesh Vaccination mega campaign, as per an official release.

CM said, “With this enthusiasm we will definitely be able to reduce the impact of Covid-19 and prevent the third wave from entering Madhya Pradesh. The state is ahead of all the states of the country in vaccination. It is also an example of participation of the citizens of Madhya Pradesh in the interest of the nation.”

