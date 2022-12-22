Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 situation to be assessed every week, CM voices concern

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The corona virus has again hit many countries across the world. The state government has voiced concern over the rising number of covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was worried about it and expressed his anxiety in the House on Thursday over the rising number of corona cases.

He said that the situation arising out of the re-emergence of covid-19 would be assessed every week and appealed to the people to wear masks in crowded places.

Those who have not yet got the booster dose should get it as quickly as possible, the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan directed all the chief medical and health officers to keep an eye on the covid-19 cases.

Chouhan said he had held 550 meetings with the officials during the first wave and the second wave of the pandemic. The government is monitoring the situation now, he said.

Meanwhile, health commissioner Sudam Khare held a meeting with the officials in connection with covid-19. Genome sequencing of every patient will be done according to the Central Government’s directives, he said.

The state government is preparing on its own to meet any challenge arising out of covid-19, but the instructions of the Centre will be followed, he said.