Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 deaths not audited in April, data being juggled

Bhopal: Even though chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that every death due to Covid-19 during the second wave would be audited, so far the health department has failed to audit the deaths in the current month.

Death audits are important as they provide clues about the virus, how it was transmitted, cause of death and whether there was any medical negligence.

Sources in the health department say that the only reason for not reporting the correct figures is to prevent panic among the people and criticism throughout the country. It is possible, that once the pandemic is over, the real death figures would be revealed in a phased manner.

According to government figures, there have been 727 deaths this month. Contrary to that, nearly 4,000 bodies have been cremated or buried across the state according to the Covid-19 protocols.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has already raised the issue in public.

There was no problem in getting the correct death figures last year because the number of death due to Covid-19 was much lesser when compared to this year.

Minister of Medical Education Department, Vishwas Sarang, however, said that the government was not fudging the figures and each and every death would be audited.