Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 cases on decline in state, but big cities still a concern

BHOPAL: The Covid-19 cases are on a decline in the state, as the coronavirus positivity rate on Thursday dripped below four per cent in the state. Major cities are still a concern, as they continue to report corona cases in three digits.
Twenty two districts reported 10 plus corona positives in a day. Sidhi, Agar-Malwa and Niwari reported no corona positives. Similarly, Panna and Dindori reported only one case each. Burhanpur reported only two positives.
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 1161 corona positives taking its tally to 2,27,949. With nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has climbed to 3442. Total 12156 are active cases in state, while 2,12,351 people have been cured of the infection. On the day, 1326 people were discharged from the hospital.
As many as 30,683 samples were sent for testing , of which 126 were rejected. The State coronavirus positivity rate stood at 3.7 per cent.
Indore reported 416 corona positives and the corona caseload stands at 50332 and 826. With 215 new cases, the tally in Bhopal has climbed to 36,689. The corona-related deaths stand at 549 in the city. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 41 and 44 corona positives.
A few districts reported a marginal rise in cases. Sagar reported 26 corona positives while Ratlam reported 25. Khargone and Ujjain reported 23 positives each. Jhabua reported 22 corona positives. Barwani and Satna reported 18 corona positive cases. Vidisha and Dhar 17 each. Dewas reported 15 positives, Rewa 13 and Harda, Chhattarpur and Datia reported 10 positives each.
