Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 cases on decline in state, but big cities still a concern

BHOPAL: The Covid-19 cases are on a decline in the state, as the coronavirus positivity rate on Thursday dripped below four per cent in the state. Major cities are still a concern, as they continue to report corona cases in three digits.

Twenty two districts reported 10 plus corona positives in a day. Sidhi, Agar-Malwa and Niwari reported no corona positives. Similarly, Panna and Dindori reported only one case each. Burhanpur reported only two positives.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 1161 corona positives taking its tally to 2,27,949. With nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll has climbed to 3442. Total 12156 are active cases in state, while 2,12,351 people have been cured of the infection. On the day, 1326 people were discharged from the hospital.