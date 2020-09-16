Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 affecting legislators; Govardhan Dangi’s death spawns fear

The number of legislators afflicted with corona has increased from 39 to 41 only in 24 hours

An MLA from Kotma, Suneel Saraf, tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

Likewise, a law-maker from Damoh, Rahul Lodhi, tested positive on Tuesday night.

Before attending the House session, every legislator has to undergo corona test.

Once the test is conducted, many more law-makers may be found positive for the disease.

It is difficult to identify a patient without the symptoms of corona. A few legislators may be asymptomatic.

There is growing fear among people’s representatives after the death of Congress legislator, Govardhan Dangi. MLAs are holding meetings because of the by-elections.

Many party workers are attending those meetings. A former minister said he fears lest he should fall ill with corona.

As he has to take care of himself, the party workers and their family members, he is worried.