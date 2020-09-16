Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 affecting legislators; Govardhan Dangi’s death spawns fear

The number of legislators afflicted with corona has increased from 39 to 41 only in 24 hours
An MLA from Kotma, Suneel Saraf, tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.
Likewise, a law-maker from Damoh, Rahul Lodhi, tested positive on Tuesday night.
Before attending the House session, every legislator has to undergo corona test.
Once the test is conducted, many more law-makers may be found positive for the disease.
It is difficult to identify a patient without the symptoms of corona. A few legislators may be asymptomatic.
There is growing fear among people’s representatives after the death of Congress legislator, Govardhan Dangi. MLAs are holding meetings because of the by-elections.
Many party workers are attending those meetings. A former minister said he fears lest he should fall ill with corona.
As he has to take care of himself, the party workers and their family members, he is worried.
A Congress legislator said he was afflicted with the disease, because he had been deployed to work in poll-bound areas where he held meetings. His wife and children are also down with the disease, the legislator said, adding that, he is still feeling weak after coming from hospital. After remaining in home quarantine, he has to take rest for few more days, he said.
Corona is affecting politicians almost daily. More than a dozen ministers tested positive.
Besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, many senior BJP leaders have suffered from Covid-19.
The politicians who have recovered from the disease are down with weakness.
Those who have not been afflicted fear they may fall ill any day.
According to an MLA, he cannot afford to stay at home because of his work, but the fear of the disease is always there.
