Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Consul General of France, Jean Marc Serre-Charlotte paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan today.

Governor Patel welcomed and felicitated Consel General Charlotte by presenting him a replica of Sanchi Stupa, traditional shawl and tribal painting.

