Madhya Pradesh: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Teacher In Land Fraud Case

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Sessions judge Ajay Shrivastava rejected the bail application of a teacher who occupied government land with the help of bogus documents.

According to reports, a teacher Ram Ji Brahman, resident of Chouraha, occupied government land. Brahman defrauded government records and transferred three acres to his name.

The accused told the court that when the incident occurred he was transferred to another town, but those who were against him faked the documents in his name and got the land transferred.

The then Tehsilder passed an order for registering an FIR against the accused, but because it was not done, the matter went to the high court.

The police began to inquire into the case following an order of the high court. After the high court order, the accused was at large and filed an application in the sessions court for advance bail, but he was denied it

